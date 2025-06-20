Founder of Riham maker buys Lugogo Mall

Yasser K. Ahmed, co-founder of Harriss International Limited, has purchased Lugogo Mall, which currently houses some of the largest retail outlets in Uganda, including China Town and Carrefour.

Previously, the mall hosted Game, which was replaced by China Town, and Shoprite, which was replaced by Carrefour.

Ahmed, a Lebanese national, is the chairman of Harriss International, the company behind popular household brands like Riham, Rock Boom, Krystal Water and Oner.

Harriss International is partially owned by the Oppenheimer family, a wealthy South African family with strong ties to the mining industry.

Yasser K. Ahmed

As part of the acquisition, Lugogo Mall has been rebranded as YK Lugogo Mall.

Yasser K. Ahmed is also the driving force behind Biplous, one of Uganda's leading furniture manufacturers.

In addition, he serves as the Honorary Consul of Lebanon in Uganda.