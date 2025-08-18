'Godly proposal': How Ham secured Museveni's approval for Nakivubo Channel upgrade

President Yoweri Museveni has cleared businessman Ham Kiggundu to upgrade the Nakivubo Channel.

In a letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who is also the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the President described Kiggundu's proposal as "a really godly proposal."

"I have received a very good proposal from Ham Kiggundu, dated 25th July 2025, regarding the Nakivubo Drainage Channel. Ham points out that the channel is open, inviting people to throw in rubbish, including plastics and faeces, all of which disgust those living nearby, leading to blockages and flooding," reads the President's letter, which was also copied to the Vice President, Minister for Kampala, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Minister of Education and Sports, Attorney General, Minister of the Presidency, and Dr. Hamis Kiggundu.

"His proposal is imaginative and simple. Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning and strengthening it at his own cost. What a really godly proposal! How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will generate the funds. I approve of the plan. Help him to execute."

Meanwhile, Kiggundu has defended the controversial deal to develop the Nakivubo Channel, framing it as crucial for urban renewal and national pride.

The businessman, better known as Ham, addressed mounting criticism, including a threat of legal action from Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

His remarks followed the sealing off of the channel and the commencement of works on the drainage system.

In a statement, Kiggundu highlighted the public health and safety risks posed by the neglected drainage system and its direct impact on the city’s readiness for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kiggundu described the channel in its current state as dangerous, unhygienic, and a "dark symbol of pollution, insecurity, and preventable tragedy."

He pointed out that the channel, which runs through one of Kampala's busiest commercial areas, is a repository for sewage, industrial effluent, and waste, leading to crippling floods during heavy rains.

Kiggundu also noted the serious safety risks, stating that the open trench has become a haven for criminals and has tragically claimed "over 100 lives in recent years."

The businessman argued that the project is not just an infrastructure upgrade but a vital intervention to protect the lives and livelihoods of city residents.

He revealed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF), during an inspection of Kampala’s sports infrastructure, commended the state-of-the-art Hamz Stadium but identified the open Nakivubo Channel as "the last major obstacle to Uganda’s readiness for AFCON 2027."

