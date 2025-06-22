Just in: Suspected suicide bomber killed in Kalerwe Market

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) says it has taken out another female suicide bomber in Kampala on Sunday morning.

The army says the woman was killed in the busy Kalerwe Market along the Kampala Northern Bypass

On social media, the UPDF shared an image of the woman‘s body lying beside a black backpack

“The bomb squad is on the ground carrying out investigations,” The army added

Second in 3 weeks

The development comes three weeks after another suspected suicide bomber was killed while she attempted to attack Munyonyo Minor Basilica, as Uganda commemorated Martyrs' Day.

The Acting UPDF spokesperson at the time, Col. Chris Magezi, identified as Aisha Katushabe, also known by the aliases Byaruhanga Sumayya and Kabonesa.

Katushabe, believed to be in her 20s, was intercepted by security personnel about 600 meters from Munyonyo Basilica before the explosive device she was carrying detonated.

She was said to be linked to the Allied Democratic Forces ADF in the DRC. "She had previously been arrested in 2023 over terrorism-related suspicions but was released due to lack of evidence," Magezi revealed.

Magezi further revealed that Katushabe was the wife of the late Muzafar, who was killed in 2021 while attempting to attack mourners at the home of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech.

Her father, Abdul Shakur, also blew himself up during the Central Police Station CPS bombing in Kampala in 2021.