Gen Okiding holds talks with South Sudan army chief amid border tension

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding, has held talks with the Chief of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), Gen Dau Aturjong, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral military cooperation between the two nations, UPDF has revealed.

“Lt Gen Okiding was accompanied by Uganda’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Brig Gen (Rtd) Ronnie Balya, and the Joint Task Force Commander, Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi,” UPDF stated on their website before adding.

During the meeting, Gen Aturjong reaffirmed South Sudan’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Uganda, describing the two armies as “sister forces” with deep historical bonds.”

“No one can separate us because we share a lot historically,” Gen Aturjong said, pledging continued cooperation in regional peace and security.

Lt Gen Sam Okiding in South Sudan

Tension at the Uganda-South Sudan border

The visit follows a report of an unfortunate clash on Monday last week between UPDF and SSPDF along the Uganda-South Sudan border, with both sides suffering losses.

UPDF spokesman Major-General Felix Kulayigye told reporters on Wednesday that the fighting broke out when South Sudanese soldiers crossed into Ugandan territory in the state of West Nile and set up camp there. The South Sudanese soldiers refused to leave after being told to do so, Kulayigye said, resulting in the Ugandan side having “to apply force”.