Inmate killed in fight at Masindi Prison

An inmate at Masindi Government Prison, Moses Tuhame, has died following an incident of inmate-to-inmate violence.

The Uganda Prisons Service confirmed the death, stating that Tuhame, who was a convicted prisoner, succumbed to injuries inflicted by a remand prisoner, Anatoli Irumba.

The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. on August 3, 2025, within the TB isolation ward, where both inmates were housed.

Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons spokesperson, did not provide details on what sparked the fight.

He said following the attack, Moses Tuhame was transported to Masindi Hospital for medical attention but passed away a few hours later.

“The police have taken charge of the investigation into the matter," Baine said in a statement.

Investigation Underway, Body Handed Over to Relatives

The body of the deceased, Moses Tuhame, will be handed over to his relatives after a postmortem examination is completed.