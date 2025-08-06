Billionaire James Musinguzi Garuga is dead

Popular businessman Dr. James Garuga Musinguzi died on August 6 at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala, his family has confirmed.

According to reliable reports, the philanthropist had been battling cancer for several months and last made a public appearance in 2024. He was 72 years old.

He was the founder of Garuga Resorts Beach, a chain of hotels and several tour lodges in Western Uganda, particularly in the Kanungu and Kyenjojo districts.

The hotelier also had a strong interest in politics and is remembered for financing the acquisition of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, Kampala. He was reportedly one of the top financiers of the then-leading opposition party under the leadership of Rtd. Col. Dr Kizza Besigye.

Dr. James Garuga Musinguzi at a church function

In addition to politics, he was a passionate farmer with investments in ranching and coffee, among other ventures.

Dr. Musinguzi was a community-driven person and was closely connected to the church, to which he made several significant contributions.