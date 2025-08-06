Police confirm 19 dead in grisly Hoima-Bullisa road crash

At least 19 people are confirmed dead after a deadly road crash along the Hoima-Bullisa road

The accident occurred around 11 pm at Nyabago cell, in Kigorobya Town Council near Hillside secondary school along the Hoima-Buliisa road. It involved a Fuso lorry registration number UBB 639W that was carrying more than 50 market vendors who were returning to Hoima City from a market in Buliisa.

SP Kanaura Micheal, the Uganda Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety spokesperson, confirmed the death toll.

He revealed that preliminary investigations show that the truck suffered mechanical failure while ascending a hill, rode backwards then overturned.

“Police in the Albertine region are investigating a fatal single road crash at Kigorobya Town Council along Hoima-Bullisa Road. The crash involved a Fuso Fighter Track, which was returning from Wanseko Market,” he said before adding.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the vehicle while ascending a slight hill at Kigorobya. Failed to climb and subsequently rode backwards and overturned. As a result, 19 died on the spot and 13 are in critical condition, and the injured were rushed to various medical facilities. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Hoima City Mortuary.”

He warned truck drivers from carrying passengers, stressing that the vehicles are not designed for carrying people.

“We strongly urge truck drivers and transporters to stop carrying passengers at the back. They are not designed for human transport. Exercise caution when navigating hilly and hazardous areas,” he said.