Gen Muhoozi comes to the rescue of 27 Guns movie actor

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has directed ‘27 Guns’ movie actor Arnold Mubangizi to be saved from his troubles following his cry-for-help.

Gen Muhoozi made the remarks on X following media reports of the actor’s plight.

“Before I turn off the tap for a long time, I have to help one last person. The young boy who acted as my father in 27 Guns. I read somewhere that he is suffering. How is that possible?? I hereby order my office to take care of him immediately!” He posted on X.

Arnold Mubangizi with the 27 Guns cast

Arnold Mubangizi’s plight

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Mubangizi played a lead role as Yoweri Museveni in the movie 27 Guns, a cinematic portrayal of the NRA liberation struggle and eventual conquest of Kampala in 1986.

It was directed by First Daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire and premiered in Kampala on September 8, 2018 and was later screened in Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 19.

According to Mubangizi, what he embraced as a lifetime blessing instead brought unfortunate challenges that have left him in poverty following his role in the film.

He argued that people judged the movie from a political standpoint rather than a cinematic criticism.

“There was a lot of negativity going on. They had misconceptions about me. They think I have money and also Mzee's son (President Museveni’s son) from the outside.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The young actor alleged that some accuse him of being a spy.

Arnold Mubangizi

“They said I was a spy. They claim I ate their money, which was misappropriated, yet I am struggling like them. I have received death threats on Facebook and decided to quit social media,” he explained.

He added that the verbal attacks turned physical after the movie was aired. In 2019, when he went to play football in the neighbourhood in Kireka, a Kampala suburb, he was attacked by his fellow community members who alleged he dines with the high and mighty, then disguises himself to spy on them.

“You think we have not seen you with the big-shots?” He recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suicidal thoughts and mother’s condition

Mubangizi confessed that he considered suicide, especially after his mother suffered a stroke and had no way to help her get better treatment.