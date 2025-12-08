Ugandan Hip Hop icons and newcomers celebrate unity at 8th UG Hip Hop Awards

The 8th edition of the UG Hip Hop Awards.

The annual ceremony saw old-school pioneers and new-wave visionaries converge at the IUEA Auditorium to celebrate the dynamic sound, distinctive style, and unifying soul of Uganda’s vibrant rap industry.

Last Friday, Bond 7, partnered with the Ugandan hip hop community to host the 8th edition of the UG Hip Hop Awards.

The event served as both a reflection on the genre’s enduring history and a salute to its fearless evolution.

As attendees and celebrated artistes made their way into the auditorium, they were immediately welcomed into the spirit of collaboration with a complimentary 200ml Bond 7, offering a prompt for a collective toast to the momentous night ahead.

Beyond the flashing photography of the red carpet, a bespoke cocktail bar offered simple, bold serves using the spirit as a base.

This mirrored the evening’s central theme: how individual talent and the collective support of the community blend together beautifully to sustain the hip hop scene.

Speaking on behalf of the partnering brand, Hillary Baguma applauded the rich tapestry of talent on display, stating: “Tonight is about celebrating the bonds this genre creates, the stories it tells, and the community it strengthens. As Bond 7, we are proud to support and honour all the trailblazers and newcomers here.”

The awards ceremony paid fitting homage to the diverse sounds and career paths across the country’s rap landscape.

Key highlights of the night included an emotional standing ovation for Geoffrey Ekongot, who was rightly recognised with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his seminal contributions to the genre. In the highly competitive categories, the trio of Tai Dai, Axon, and Soundlykbb claimed the coveted Song of the Year prize for their successful track, N*** in Fashion*.

The individual artiste accolades saw Recho Rey take home the Female Artiste of the Year, while Pryce Teeba was named the Male Artiste of the Year, underscoring the strong emergence of new-generation talent alongside established names.

The night reached its powerful climax with a reflective performance from industry legend, Babaluku.

Closing the ceremony, he offered a profound reflection on the art form’s long journey and the significance of celebrating hip-hop within an academic university setting.

Babaluku emphasised the unifying power of the culture: "We are bonded here by rap. To see it celebrated in a place of learning with support from partners like Bond 7, means we get to see it persist, grow, and fearlessly evolve."

