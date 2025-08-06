TikToker sentenced to jail over Anita Among post

TikTok content creator and Makerere University student Elson Tumwine has been sentenced to imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to doctoring Speaker of Parliament Anita Among’s alleged response to President Yoweri Museveni’s recent apology to Buganda.

Entebbe Magistrates’ Court handed Tumwine a lenient sentence of two months' imprisonment under the Computer Misuse Act after he pleaded guilty on Friday and did not waste the court’s time.

The accused also appealed for the court's lenience, being a first-time offender.

Prosecution argued that in May 2025, Tumwine published a video on TikTok in which he commented that, “according to Anita Among, President Museveni apologised to the Baganda, behaving as if Buganda is the only part of the country he offended. Museveni burned a train full of human beings in Mukura, Teso region; a thousand people were killed and dumped in a swamp opposite Soroti University by Banyarwanda soldiers who came to help him.”

Elson Tumwine

The strong allegations were vehemently denied by Parliament, which described the audio as malicious propaganda.

“We have been made aware of an audio clip circulating on social media, attributed to the Rt Hon. Speaker @AnitahAmong. The clip is fake and unfounded. We urge the public to disregard this fake content aimed at spreading hate and misinformation,” Parliament stated on X.

Tumwine is a third-year student at Makerere University and was arrested while on internship placement in Hoima.