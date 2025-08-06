Fury as another student dies mysteriously at Seeta High School

Angry parents and residents stormed Seeta High School over the weekend, seeking explanations after reports emerged of another student's death on the school premises.

The group pressed the school administration at night for details regarding the death of a Senior Six student, with some questioning the school's potential involvement in the unusual number of fatalities.

Concerns were also raised by some parents who expressed frustration that the school initially remained silent about the incident and reportedly refused to release the deceased student's body to the family. School Releases Statement on Swimming Pool Drowning

School Principal speaks

Yesterday, Davis Kafumbe, the Principal of Seeta High School, issued a statement addressing the incident.

He revealed that on the evening of Sunday, August 3, 2025, a group of Senior Six students, returning from a football match, "without authorisation and outside the school's swimming guidelines, ran towards and jumped into the school swimming pool."

Kafumbe said the victim, who did not know how to swim, was among this group.

He added that the school administration was unaware of the incident at the time and only discovered a male student was missing during a roll call.

“The Administration and school security immediately launched a search and notified the police for reinforcement. A broader joint search was then conducted in the presence of the student's parents. Tragically, it was discovered that the student had drowned in the swimming pool. The police later recovered the body,” he said

The school's response

Public Scepticism and Previous Fatal Incident

The school's statement has been met with scepticism from some members of the public.

Questions have been raised regarding how other students could have witnessed the drowning of their peer without immediately alerting authorities or intervening.

This incident follows another student death at the school in March of this year.

In that case, 16-year-old Elishammah Ssesazi, a Senior Three student, was found dead in an alleged suicide incident on February 21, 2025.

The school reported that Ssesazi was discovered hanging in the dormitory by a roommate around 3:00 AM.