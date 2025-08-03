Pulse logo
Makindye school pupils perish in study trip accident 

03 August 2025 at 13:01
The incident occurred along the Mityana Road, near Zigoti Town Council, when a school bus carrying the children overturned. 
The accident scene
A tragic accident has Sunday morning claimed the lives of at least two pupils from Star Junior School in Makindye. 

The incident occurred along the Mityana Road, near Zigoti Town Council, when a school bus carrying the children overturned. 

The accident scene

The pupils were reportedly returning from a school excursion when the bus, belonging to HMK, registration number UAP 829U, veered off the road and rolled several times, resulting in multiple casualties.

Eyewitnesses say the bus lost control under unclear circumstances, leading to the fatal crash. 

Several other pupils sustained injuries and were rushed to Mityana General Hospital for emergency medical attention. 

The exact number of those injured remains unclear, as police and emergency services continue to compile details from the scene.

