UPDF Generals Katumba, Kandiho, Otema, others set to retire 

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has confirmed over 531 long-serving senior officers for retirement.
According to reliable reports, the list includes several generals regarded as the top brass of the force and notably the old guard of the original National Resistance Army that morphed into Uganda’s modern national army, the UPDF.
Former IGP and CDF Gen. Katumba Wamala, now serving as the Minister of Works of Transport, leads the high-profile list of distinguished generals. Lt Gen Charles Awany Otema, Lt Gen Charles Angina, former DIGP Katsigazi Tumusiime, among other high-profile individuals, are in the next cohort for retirement.
The retirement ceremony is reportedly scheduled for July 2026.
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs spokesman Maj Gen Felix Kulaigye described retirement as part of the norm of the force.
“Retirement is part of the norm within UPDF. So wish our comrades the best as they retire,” he said.
According to the UPDF, a serving general or Lt. General retires at 65, while a Major General retires at 62.
Some of retirees
Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala
Lt. Gen. Charles Awany Otema
Lt. Gen. Charles Angina
Maj. Gen.G. Katsigazi Tumusiime
Maj. Gen.Henry Ndarubweine Masiko
Maj. Gen. Apolo Kasiita Gowa
Maj. Gen. Leopold Kyanda
Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho
Brig. Gen. Edson Muhanguzi
Brig. Gen. Bekunda Besigye Cyrus
Brig. Gen. Winston Byaruhanga
Brig. Gen. Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure
Brig. Gen. Tom Kikoyo Kabuye
Brig. Gen. Sam Omara
Brig. Gen. Fred Rugadya Akiiki
Brig. Gen. Mike Samuel Kisame
Brig. Gen. Patrick Mwesigye
Brig. Gen. Fred Mwesigye
Brig. Gen. Herbert Rwego Mbonye
Brig. Gen. Simon Nicholas Ocan
Brig. Gen. Metland K Bitumbika
Brig. Gen. Cyil Mawa Muhindo
Brig. Gen. Charles Bakahumura
Brig. Gen. Charles Asiimwe Kahangire.