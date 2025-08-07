UPDF Generals Katumba, Kandiho, Otema, others set to retire 

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has confirmed over 531 long-serving senior officers for retirement.

According to reliable reports, the list includes several generals regarded as the top brass of the force and notably the old guard of the original National Resistance Army that morphed into Uganda’s modern national army, the UPDF.

Former IGP and CDF Gen. Katumba Wamala, now serving as the Minister of Works of Transport, leads the high-profile list of distinguished generals. Lt Gen Charles Awany Otema, Lt Gen Charles Angina, former DIGP Katsigazi Tumusiime, among other high-profile individuals, are in the next cohort for retirement.

The retirement ceremony is reportedly scheduled for July 2026.

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs spokesman Maj Gen Felix Kulaigye described retirement as part of the norm of the force.

“Retirement is part of the norm within UPDF. So wish our comrades the best as they retire,” he said.

According to the UPDF, a serving general or Lt. General retires at 65, while a Major General retires at 62.

Abel Kandiho

Some of retirees

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala

Lt. Gen. Charles Awany Otema

Lt. Gen. Charles Angina

Maj. Gen.G. Katsigazi Tumusiime

Maj. Gen.Henry Ndarubweine Masiko

Maj. Gen. Apolo Kasiita Gowa

Maj. Gen. Leopold Kyanda

Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho

Brig. Gen. Edson Muhanguzi

Brig. Gen. Bekunda Besigye Cyrus

Brig. Gen. Winston Byaruhanga

Brig. Gen. Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure

Brig. Gen. Tom Kikoyo Kabuye

Brig. Gen. Sam Omara

Brig. Gen. Fred Rugadya Akiiki

Brig. Gen. Mike Samuel Kisame

Brig. Gen. Patrick Mwesigye

Brig. Gen. Fred Mwesigye

Brig. Gen. Herbert Rwego Mbonye

Brig. Gen. Simon Nicholas Ocan

Brig. Gen. Metland K Bitumbika

Brig. Gen. Cyil Mawa Muhindo

Brig. Gen. Charles Bakahumura