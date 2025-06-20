Mexican heat meets Kampala beats as Cantina Fiesta takes centre stage

Uganda’s nightlife was treated to a fiery taste of Mexico as Don Julio hosted a pre-launch of the Cantina Fiesta at Thrones, Bugolobi.

The event offered guests a preview of what to expect at the main celebration, set to take place on July 26 at Ndere Cultural Centre.

Timed in the lead-up to World Tequila Day, which is usually marked on July 24, the full Cantina Fiesta promises a mix of flavour, music, and culture, blending the bold spirit of Mexican heritage with Uganda’s.

Headlining the event is Nigerian star Lojay, best known for his global hit "Monalisa," as well as collaborations with Chris Brown and Sarz.

He will share the stage with Rwanda’s Kivumbi King, who continues to make waves across East Africa with his emotionally rich sound.

Uganda’s very own A Pass, who was also present at the pre-launch, will join the star-studded lineup.

Together, they will bring a genre-fusing combination of Afrobeats, Soul, and rhythm to set the pace for the first-ever Cantina Fiesta.

“Cantina Fiesta is going to be a full sensory celebration. Guests will enjoy a spread of authentic Mexican street food, like tacos and quesadillas, tequila tastings, and signature Don Julio cocktails throughout the day,” said Eric Okot, Head of BTL at Lumin8.

Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Manager at UBL, promised a mix of Mexican décor and Afro-urban culture, with DJ sets featuring Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Latin-infused sounds.

Guests will also be able to wear and pose in colourful Mexican ponchos, among other style elements.

“This is going to be a journey that will take Ugandan party lovers on their very first flight to Mexico, while still grounded in the heart of Kampala. We want attendees to experience the Mexican culture while also celebrating World Tequila Day. Don Julio has always stood for celebrating life’s moments in the most authentic and extraordinary ways, and this event is a progressive continuation of exactly that,” he said.