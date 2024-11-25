Uganda Airlines has acquired a second Airbus A320-200 under a short-term wet lease agreement with DAT, a Lithuanian airline based in Karmelava.

The national carrier hopes to bolster its operational efficiency with the additional aircraft during the busy winter travel season.

The mid-range aircraft, 9.3 years old, will supplement Uganda Airlines’ current fleet, which includes four CRJ900LRs and two A330-800Ns.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency

In a statement, the airline said the newly leased Airbus A320-200 is intended to address capacity constraints on popular routes, including Johannesburg and Kinshasa, where operational challenges have arisen due to limitations with the smaller CRJ900 aircraft.

According to Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki, the additional capacity will help maintain schedule integrity while parts of the fleet undergo periodic maintenance.

“The new lease allows us to increase capacity deployment on specific routes where demand has grown significantly. It’s an important step in ensuring smooth operations, especially during the festive season,” Bamuturaki explained.

Meeting Growing Demand and Cargo Needs

The A320-200, configured with 12 business class seats and 144 economy seats, doubles the capacity of the 90-seater CRJ900.

This increase in passenger and baggage capacity comes at a critical time, as travel demand surges due to both leisure and business trips during the holiday season.

In addition to passenger services, the aircraft will enhance Uganda Airlines’ cargo freighting capabilities.

The airline sees this as a key area for growth, providing additional revenue streams and meeting the needs of Uganda's business community.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Plans

This lease follows an earlier one-year wet lease of an Airbus A320 from Global Airways in April 2024, which was deployed on the Johannesburg route to address payload challenges caused by the hot-and-high conditions of the airport.

These temporary arrangements have proven instrumental in Uganda Airlines’ strategy to expand its network while awaiting the purchase of new aircraft.

Uganda Airlines has been steadily expanding its reach, with new foreign operator permits for destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, and plans for a permit to Guangzhou, China, in progress.