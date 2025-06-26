Ankole crowns new Miss Tourism 2025 

On the evening of 21st June 2025, Crane Resort Hotel in Ishaka-Bushenyi became a hub of music, dance, and dazzling displays of heritage as it played host to the grand finale of the Miss Tourism Ankole 2025 pageant.

The event was a grand celebration of identity, unity, and the remarkable power of young women to narrate Ankole’s unique story through the lens of its rich culture.

It was an evening where tradition met modern ambition, setting the stage for the region's cultural future.

Emerging as the region’s new cultural envoy, Anna Ahebwomugisha from Sheema District was crowned Miss Tourism Ankole 2025.

Her victory was a result of her undeniable grace, sharp intellect, and a deep-rooted, evident passion for Ankole’s intricate traditions.

Joining her on the esteemed winners’ podium were Asiimwe Mary Vanessa from Mbarara District, who was named First Runner-Up, and Akandekaho Sharon from Lyantonde District, taking the title of Second Runner-Up.

A New Generation of Ambassadors

This year’s pertinent theme, “I Am My Culture,” resonated throughout the entire pageant, serving as a powerful inspiration for all contestants to embrace and champion the diverse customs, languages, attire, and intrinsic values that collectively render Ankole truly unique.

These three exceptional young women now carry the torch as regional ambassadors, poised to represent Ankole with distinction at the national Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 competition later this year.

Miss Tourism Ankole contestants

Beyond the Crown: A Mission of Heritage and Tourism

This pageant, however, transcends the traditional confines of a beauty contest.

These remarkable young women have wholeheartedly embraced a far grander mission—to vigorously promote domestic tourism, diligently protect intangible heritage, and proactively elevate Ankole as a premier cultural tourism destination, not only within the borders of Uganda but also on the international stage.