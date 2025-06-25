Uganda 'inching closer' to first female Anglican bishop

Uganda's Anglican Church is experiencing a profound transformation, steadily dismantling centuries of male-dominated leadership.

Since the arrival of Christianity in the late 1800s, women within the church were largely relegated to supportive, often unseen, roles.

However, a quiet revolution is now unfolding, challenging deeply ingrained cultural norms and propelling women into increasingly prominent positions, signalling that the nation may soon witness the consecration of its first female bishop.

Breaking Through Historical Barriers

A major departure from tradition is evident as women increasingly ascend to high-ranking offices within the Anglican Church.

While the bishopric remains exclusively male for now, women are already serving as provosts, deans, diocesan treasurers, and heads of laity.

This progress builds on the efforts of trailblazers such as the Very Rev. Canon Dr. Rebecca Margaret Nyegenye, who in 2019 became the first female Provost in the Church of Uganda. More recently, Professor Elizabeth Kukunda Bacwayo of Uganda Christian University was elected Head of Laity in the Kampala Diocese, and the Very Rev. Canon Dr. Joy Mukisa Isabirye made history as the first woman Dean in the Busoga Diocese.

Cultural Shifts and Societal Catalysts

The delay in appointing women to top leadership roles, particularly that of bishop, is primarily cultural rather than doctrinal, according to Rev. Dr. Richard Mulindwa, Anglican Church Relations Officer at Uganda Christian University.

He notes that the Canon law of the Anglican Church of Uganda does not prohibit women from any leadership office.

This shift within the church mirrors broader societal changes, many of which have been catalysed by deliberate government policies aimed at gender equality.

President Museveni's administration, for instance, has championed women's empowerment through initiatives like awarding additional university entry points to female students and appointing prominent women to key political positions, including the first female Vice-President and the current Prime Minister.

These societal gains are now reverberating within the religious domain, fostering an environment where women's leadership in faith is becoming increasingly accepted.

The Path to the Episcopacy

The momentum for a female bishop is undeniable. Rev. Dr. Richard Mulindwa believes the Church is on the cusp of this historic appointment, following the precedent set by neighbouring Kenya, which has already consecrated female bishops.

"The only position women have not yet occupied in the Anglican Church of Uganda is that of a bishop. However, momentum is building. Trust in women leaders is at an all-time high," Mulindwa affirmed.