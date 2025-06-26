Kampala Restaurant Week 2025: A culinary celebration returns to the capital

Kampala's premier food event, Kampala Restaurant Week, is back, promising ten days of exceptional culinary experiences across the city.

Running from 3rd to 13th July 2025, this year’s edition features 30 top-tier restaurants and hangout spots, including popular spots like Yujo Izakaya, Mediterraneo, and The Lawns, as well as fresh, trendy newcomers like Orexi, Brisk, The Choate, and Tehila’s.

The event kicked off in style with an exclusive full-course tasting luncheon at Aldea Restaurant and Lounge, where food media and enthusiasts got a sneak peek at the inventive menus on offer.

From gourmet twists on classic Ugandan dishes to globally inspired creations, attendees were treated to a taste of what’s to come during the ten-day celebration.

“We’ve worked closely with Kampala’s most exciting kitchens—both the beloved staples and exciting new entrants—to create menus that push boundaries while celebrating our local identity,” said Isaca Langoli of The Pearl Guide, the organiser of the event.

“Retsaurant Week is more than just a great dining deal; it’s our way of promoting Kampala as a rising culinary destination on the continent.”

Accessible Prices and Diverse Offerings for Every Palate

During the Kampala Restaurant Week, menus will be offered at affordable prices, ranging from UGX 20,000 to UGX 40,000. This makes it easy for food lovers to visit multiple restaurants and explore a variety of flavours.

Whether it’s the famed sushi rolls at Yujo, wood-fired meats at The Lawns, garden-fresh pastas at Mediterraneo, or rooftop fusion bites at Brisk, there’s something for everyone.

Isac Langoli the Pearl Guide Project Lead-Kampala Restaurant Week,addessing guests during the menu tatsing at Aldea Restaurant and Lounge

Partnerships and New Features to Enhance the Experience

The event is also putting the spotlight on the growing importance of food in tourism, positioning Kampala as a hub for culinary travel. “Globally, travellers are seeking authentic, taste-driven experiences, and Kampala is well-positioned to deliver just that,” Langoli added.

This year’s Kampala Restaurant Week is supported by major partners including Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, Uganda Breweries Limited, and Stanbic Bank Uganda.

These partnerships bring added value to diners, with guests enjoying a complimentary Coca-Cola, Rwenzori mineral water, or Tusker Cider with every signature meal, along with instant cashback offers via Stanbic FlexiPay at participating restaurants.

An exciting new addition to the event is the Digital Foodie Passport, available through The Pearl Guide website. This new feature allows frequent diners to register and track their restaurant visits for a chance to win dining vouchers throughout the week, further encouraging participants to explore more of Kampala’s culinary scene.

To plan your culinary journey and view the full list of participating restaurants, click here