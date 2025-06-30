VIDEO: Nnabagereka's surprising reaction to Benny Hinn's prayer, netizens comment

The Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda Luswata was among the prominent figures that Israeli-American televangelist Benny Hinn prayed for while in Uganda.

In a video shared on X, the Queen of Buganda is seen immediately sitting down the moment the evangelist waved his hands near her face.

The video, shared on various platforms, has attracted a wide range of comical comments.

One commenter said: "She decided not to fall, she acted it halfway. Singa yagudde neyesansabaga, people would have blamed Buganda ancestors, emizimu gya Buganda 😂"

Meanwhile, Benny Hinn last night concluded his third day of mass crusade at the Rubaga Miracle Centre with a heartfelt prayer for the Kingdom of Buganda.

Hinn prayed for the prosperity of the Kingdom of Buganda, acknowledging its historic role in opening the doors to Christianity in Uganda during the late 1800s.

“I pray that the Lord will bless you and His Majesty the King for opening the door for Jesus like that; I pray that the Lord will protect you, bless you, and increase you,” said Hinn.

The Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Anita Annet Among, also received special prayers from the man of God as she led a delegation of government officials, including ministers, Members of Parliament, and heads of government departments and agencies.

Benny Hinn also prayed for delegates from China, South Africa, Europe, as well as war-torn African nations such as the DRC and South Sudan.

In a message of hope, Hinn promised to visit several African nations in the coming years, starting with Ethiopia and Zimbabwe next year.

He encouraged church leaders in these countries to collaborate with Pastor Robert Kayanja, the organiser of the crusade, to arrange his visits.