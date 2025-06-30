Bebe Cool says Zuena was never Mowzey Radio's class

Singer Bebe Cool over the weekend opened up about the long-held speculation that his wife, Zuena Kirema, was once an item with the late fellow artist Mowzey Radio.

Speaking at the final day of the 2025 Bride and Groom expo, Bebe Cool spoke of the enduring love story and marriage, offering a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs that have defined their decades-long relationship.

Bebe Cool spoke candidly about the extent of the animosity he endured because of Zuena.

"I have been abused and hated because of my wife Zuena," he stated

"There were so many people who wanted to date her. They even paid bloggers to abuse me just because I took this beautiful girl. But for me, if I love, I love."

The singer recounted how the constant attention on Zuena led him to make a painful decision for their family.

"Men were always trying to hit on her, so I couldn’t stand the pressure, and I advised her to stay home."

Bebe Cool and Zuena

Address old rumours

In the interactions with the attendants, one directly questioned Bebe Cool about the long-standing rumours linking Zuena to the late musician Mowzey Radio.

The Gagamel Entertainment boss swiftly dismissed the claim, responding simply, “No, that’s not true. Lies. She was never in the class of the deceased.”

This firm denial from Bebe Cool echoes Zuena's own previous statements on the matter.

Zuena speaks out

In 2023, Zuena clarified the origins of the rumour, explaining it stemmed from a beef between Mowzey Radio and Bebe Cool.

"I've never dated Mowzey... Mowzey had beef with Bebe. And they fought in a bar. And they said, to make Bebe Cool feel bad, let's sing about his wife. So, they sang about me to annoy Bebe Cool," she revealed.

Zuena further elaborated on her initial unfamiliarity with Mowzey Radio, recalling a moment when Bebe Cool pointed him out at a club: "One day I was at a club with Bebe and he asked me, do you know that lad you normally ask me about that sang about you? That's him over there... the little man with [Jose] Chameleone... And I was like, eh, that's him?"

Zuena Kirema

She even humorously questioned Mowzey's claims of growing up in Jinja, a place she knew well.

"I said I don't know him, but it's good that he sang about me. And he was like, leave him because he has made us famous. Let him sing. I won't beat him again. good thing he sang about you. The name is growing. But truth be told I've never dated him."

Beyond addressing the controversies, the Gagamel Entertainment boss also shared a lighthearted anecdote about the moment he knew Zuena was "the one."