Bebe Cool shocked  as Zuena confesses admiration of men with abs

Singer Bebe Cool was left in shock after his wife, Zuena Kirema, took to social media to express her admiration for men with toned abs, calling them her "motivation."

Zuena, who has been with the singer for nearly 22 years, shared a post on Valentine’s Day revealing what she finds attractive in men.

“My kind of motivation? Those core muscles, the strength, and the sheer confidence that he’s healthy. I think every woman deserves a man with abs. Hope you enjoyed Valentine’s Day, my people,” she wrote.

To hammer in her point, Zuena accompanied the message with pictures of three famous men known for their chiselled physiques—actors Michael B. Jordan, Aaron Stone Pierre, and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bebe Cool's Reaction: "Fear Women!"

Bebe Cool, who is well-known for his “dad bod” and often performs shirtless on stage despite not having the six-pack physique his wife described, was quick to react.

The Love You Everyday hitmaker simply responded, “Fear women!” in what appeared to be a mix of disbelief and humour.

Fans immediately picked up on the irony, given that Bebe Cool has never been known for having a toned physique.

Instead, he confidently embraces his beer belly, famously performing shirtless without a care.

Not the First Time Zuena Has Teased Her Husband

This isn’t the first time Zuena has taken a playful swipe at her husband’s physique and lifestyle.

In 2023, she hilariously exposed Bebe Cool’s struggles with fasting during Ramadan. She revealed that while he always intended to participate in the holy month’s fast, hunger constantly defeated him.

"He used to try to fast. The truth is that he tried," she said.

Zuena described how Bebe Cool would wake up for daku (pre-dawn meal) with enthusiasm, only to start complaining about hunger shortly after.

“He would wake up in the morning saying, ‘How do you manage? I’m starving!’” she recounted.

She encouraged him to stay busy to avoid thinking about food, but her advice rarely worked.

“Then he would go into a meeting and before you know it, he would call saying, ‘Honey, I’ve taken water, I’m starving.’ And I would tell him, ‘Fine, you will try tomorrow.’”