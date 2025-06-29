Bride and Groom Expo: Uganda's premier wedding showcase expands its vision

The Bride and Groom Expo, as Uganda's largest wedding showcase, returned this week with an expanded focus.

The event, held at the UMA Multipurpose Hall in Kampala, commenced on Friday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, 29th June 2025.

This year's theme, "Beyond 'I Do': Building a Lifetime Together," organisers said, represented a shift towards providing resources for the entirety of a marital journey, rather than solely the wedding day itself.

The Bride and Groom Expo opened on Friday at the UMA Showground

A Holistic Approach to Marriage

While the Expo continues to feature traditional wedding services, such as photographers, decor specialists, and venue providers, its current iteration integrates broader aspects of married life.

Attendees can now consult travel experts regarding both romantic honeymoons and practical vacation packages.

Home-building solutions are also highlighted, encompassing not only furniture but also essential services like home internet and smart living technology.

Furthermore, the Expo offers access to financial advisors and institutions providing guidance on savings, investments, and long-term financial security.

Resources for family nurturing, including trusted providers for pre-natal and post-natal care, are also available, addressing the journey beyond initial marital vows.

Lorraine Tukahirwa, Head of Marketing and Communications at Vision Group, articulated the rationale behind this thematic evolution, stating that the intention is to equip couples with the necessary tools, services, and inspiration for the years following their wedding day.

The Bride and Groom Expo opened on Friday at the UMA Showground

Event Proceedings and Highlights

The Expo's opening on Friday featured various entertainment, including musical performances and a fashion show.

On Saturday, attendees participated in a session led by the Catholic cleric, Reverend Father Deogratias Kiibi Kateregga, a priest from the Kampala Archdiocese.

He offered advice on early marriage and family planning, specifically advocating for the spacing of children. The evening programme also included performances, notably from the songstress Vinka.

The Bride and Groom Expo positions itself as a comprehensive resource for couples at various stages of their relationship.

Its format as a "one-stop life shop" allows visitors to explore diverse services, ranging from wedding preparations to future family health plans, all under a single roof.

The Bride and Groom Expo opened on Friday at the UMA Showground

The event provides opportunities for direct consultation with professionals across numerous fields relevant to a shared life.

Additionally, many exhibitors present special deals and packages exclusive to the Expo, offering potential cost benefits.