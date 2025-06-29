Benny Hinn blesses Museveni, extends Uganda visit

Evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn last evening met with President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Janet, at the State House in Entebbe.

In a video circulated online, Pastor Hinn was seen holding the hands of the President and his wife, praying for them and the nation.

In a subsequent post shared on social media, President Museveni expressed his gratitude for the visit, saying, “We engaged in meaningful discussions on faith and religion, followed by a heartfelt prayer for our nation.”

“As a country where 85% of the population identifies as Christian, we welcome him. I wish him a blessed and pleasant stay.”

Hinn, who is in Uganda for a three-day crusade, was invited by Senior Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife Jessica to lead the mega crusade at Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral.

The event has already attracted tens of thousands of worshippers, with people travelling from across Uganda and neighbouring countries to attend.

Unforeseen Extension and Ministry Plans

Addressing the tens of thousands gathered at Rubaga Miracle Centre for Day 2 of his crusade, Pastor Benny Hinn made an unexpected proclamation regarding his itinerary.

He said he had decided to extend his stay in the country for another day after a mishap with his flight schedule.

"I understand from Pastor Robert Kayanja that tomorrow we were going to have a pastors meeting but now the plans have changed, we are going to have another meeting like tonight," Hinn announced.

"On Monday, it happened that I couldn't get a flight out here; I can only fly out on Tuesday. So I said to Pastor Robert, I will have a free day on Monday and I don't like doing nothing. So on Monday we will have the pastor’s meeting.”

President Museveni hosted Benny Hinn

A Monumental Crusade in Kampala

Pastor Benny Hinn’s crusade has already made a big impact on Uganda, with many attendees sharing testimonies of renewed faith and divine healing.

The event’s first night, held at Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, saw people travel long distances, enduring the heat of the day to secure a spot in the evening’s service.