State opposes Eddy Mutwe bail over ‘national security;’ court decides next week

The Masaka High Court has set Friday, August 22, to give its ruling on whether to release on bail bodyguards of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi; Edward Ssebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Achilleo Kivumbi, Mugumya Gadafi, and Grace Wakabi.

The suspects are accused of assaulting journalists and others during a burial in Lwengo District on May 18, 2024.

They were accused of six counts, including aggravated robbery, simple robbery (four counts) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm

These charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred during a burial ceremony in Manja village, Lwengo District.

The prosecution claims that Mutwe and his co-accused assaulted and robbed mourners, including two female journalists who were covering the event.





Counsel Samuel Muyizi, one of the lawyers, asked for court to grant bail to Mutwe on the grounds that he has a place of abode in Katoke B, Wamala Ward, Nabweru in Nansana Municipality.

"The applicant undertakes to attend the trial to its conclusion because he believes in his innocence and has no record of absconding from bail," he said

He was stood surety by Hon Goreth Namugga, MP, Mawogola County and Masaka businessman Charles Kirumira Lwanga, who is also the NUP coordinator for Greater Masaka.

State concerned

State prosecution led by Caroline Namuwenge, however, asked the court to deny the accused person bail, raising questions about their sureties and claiming that they were likely to interfere with the trial.

Nawenge also told the court that Mutwe and his co-accused were likely to jump bail because the matter is “of pubic interest and national security.”

The lawyers of the applicants, however, dispelled these assertions, stating that Mr Mutwe has never been found guilty of the offence.

“Besides, he is not an army or police officer, and there is no evidence that before his arrest, he was involved in any actions of interfering with national security,” added counsel Muyizzi.