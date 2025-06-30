Ykee Benda on how he planned surprise proposal to Emily

Mpaka Records CEO, Ykee Benda, early this month swept his long-term girlfriend, Emily Nyawira, off her feet with a surprise marriage proposal that instantly went viral.

The "Farmer" hitmaker orchestrated an evening of pure romance at Divine Resort, going down on one knee amidst a breathtaking floral arch and a glowing "WILL YOU MARRY ME?" sign.

Now, Benda has revealed the meticulous planning and personal journey that led to this unforgettable moment.

A Shift in Perspective

For a long time, Ykee Benda admits he was not a proponent of traditional proposals.

"I actually didn’t believe in proposals and going down on one knee. I always saw it as a Western practice," he confessed.

However, his fiancée, who is of mixed Muteso and Munyankole heritage, held a different view, one that ultimately swayed him.

Having known Emily for a year before they began their four-year courtship, their discussions about marriage had previously touched on this very subject.

"Her point was, ‘this is the only time when you get to lower yourself before me. The rest of the time, I am the one who has to be humble before you!’" Benda told Ruth Kalibbala in an interview over the weekend.

"So, I thought, this is just one day, I could just give it to her to make her feel treasured.”

The Art of Deception

The success of the proposal hinged entirely on its surprise element, something Benda ensured by keeping most of his friends out of the loop and only involving Emily's closest confidantes.

To execute the perfect ruse, he enlisted the help of a friend. "She thought we were going to my friend Mr Bainomugisha's anniversary. I got him to send me a text inviting me and my girlfriend, even specifying the all-white dress code."

"Around 6 pm, we arrived and I told her, let’s first go to a room so Mrs Bainomugisha doesn’t see us," Benda recounted.

This final piece of misdirection ensured Emily was completely unprepared for what awaited her. Leaving her in the room, he made his way to the beautifully prepared platform.

"When her friends came to pick her up, she found me on my knee on a platform. She started stammering and crying."