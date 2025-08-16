Baby Gloria in surprise bridal shower

Gospel artist and actress Baby Gloria was last night in awe as her friends threw her a surprise bridal shower ahead of her wedding to fiancé Jonas Mbaleka on August 22.

The joyous occasion, captured in a video she shared on social media, showed the bride-to-be breaking into a happy dance in a strapless black dress with a structured, A-line skirt that fell to her knees.

In the spirit of the occasion, her friends draped a wide, lavender-coloured satin sash across her bodice, adding a soft, pastel contrast to the deep black of her attire.

Baby Gloria bridal shower

The surprise bridal shower is the latest milestone in Baby Gloria and Jonas Mbaleka’s journey to the altar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair officially announced their relationship earlier this year. Their traditional wedding journey began with a beautiful Kukyala ceremony on April 25, 2025, where Jonas and his family formally visited Baby Gloria’s parents to express his intentions and seek their blessings.