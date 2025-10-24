Katongole Omutongole swears off women in new ‘humbling’ US life

Flamboyant Ugandan media personality, Dennis Katongole Omutongole has revealed a remarkable transformation in his life since relocating to the United States.

The former radio director and television host described his new existence as "humbling"— and different from the “easy life” he enjoyed in Kampala, where he was known as a persistent ladies' man.

Katongole revealed in an interview that his decision to leave Uganda was sparked by political disappointment.

After the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party declined to front him as their candidate in the 2021 parliamentary elections, he sought a fresh start across the Atlantic.

In the US, the former media mogul now lives an "ordinary life," holding down different jobs in the health, transport, and entertainment sectors—a grind that he admits has stripped away his celebrity ego.

Formerly married to fellow media personality Titie Tabel, Katongole says his new reality has forced a complete overhaul of his personal life, especially his relationship status.

“Life here is humbling. You cannot be involved with women here because the stakes are higher,” Katongole explained.

He confessed that the easy-going social life he once enjoyed is simply unsustainable in America due to the immense legal and financial responsibilities that accompany relationships.

“When I got here, I quickly realised that you can actually live a single life,” he stated.

He now describes himself as “born-again” and spends a significant amount of time in church, focusing on spiritual matters rather than romantic pursuits.

“The responsibility of starting a family here is too great. Maybe in the future, but for now, starting a family is not part of my plan.”