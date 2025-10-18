Mungu Feni honored with East Africa Brand Quality Award for Outstanding Community Transformation

In a momentous recognition of dedication and impact, renowned gospel singer and CEO of the Mungu Feni Foundation, Feni Benard, has been awarded the prestigious East Africa Brand Quality Award.

The accolade celebrates the foundation as the Best Community Transformation Organization in East Africa, highlighting its profound contributions to uplifting communities across the region.

Feni Benard, a Ugandan sensation whose journey in music began as an audio producer and sound engineer, has long been a beacon in the gospel music scene.

Born and raised in Uganda, Feni’s passion for music led him to establish Mungu Feni Records, the first comprehensive audio and visual production center in East Africa.

The studio has nurtured talents like Radio and Weasel, Vinka, Chameleon, Bebe Cool, and Vivian Tendo, blending African roots with global appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mantra, 'GOD FIRST', underscores his work, which extends beyond entertainment into philanthropy through the Mungu Feni Foundation.

The foundation, focused on community development particularly in West Nile and beyond, has spearheaded initiatives in education, health, and empowerment.

This award, presented at the East Africa Brand Quality Awards ceremony on October 17, 2025, acknowledges the organization’s platinum-level excellence in transforming lives and fostering sustainable change.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Feni expressed his gratitude: “We’re deeply honored that MUNGU Feni Foundation has been recognized as the Best Community Transformation Organization in East Africa! This win belongs to every heart that believed, supported, and walked with us. Together, we rise transforming lives, one community at a time.”

The post, accompanied by visuals from the event, resonated with fans and supporters, emphasizing themes of unity and pride in East African heritage.

The East Africa Brand Quality Awards, organized to promote excellence in job creation, customer service, and innovation, have grown in prominence since their inception.

This year’s edition featured distinguished guests and highlighted brands making significant impacts on quality standards.

Feni’s dual role as a gospel artist and community leader has inspired many. From his early collaborations with industry icons to his current philanthropic efforts, he continues to bridge music and social good.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the foundation looks ahead, this award serves as a catalyst for even greater outreach, promising more transformative projects in education, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation across East Africa.

Mungu Feni Foundation supports 100 students through its robust education program paying their school fees, providing scholastic materials as well vocational training in fashion and design.

In 2023, it won the Best NGO of the year in West Nile and went ahead to scoop a dual in 2024 as the Best Social Impact NGO of the year as well as Best Community Development NGO of that very year in the West Nile Quality Brand Awards. (WNQBA)

Supporters and fans have flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating not just the award but the ongoing legacy of positive change.

With this recognition, Mungu Feni and his foundation stand as a testament to the power of faith-driven initiative in building stronger communities.