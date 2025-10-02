Revbwoy elevates Kampala with rhythm, culture, and dreams

Isaac Kalule, better known by his stage name Revbwoy, is a Ugandan-Canadian artist born on August 22, 2000, in Kampala, Uganda. Now based in Toronto, Canada, Revbwoy has carried the heartbeat of his homeland wherever his music travels.

That deep connection to his roots became the driving force behind hosting the second edition of “Elevate with Revbwoy” in Kampala, Uganda, after its successful debut in Toronto in 2024.

On May 24, 2025, Kampala’s Komatose Lounge in Kisaasi came alive with the Rhythm on Streets Fest, an electrifying night filled with music, art, culture, and unity.

Isaac Kalule, better known by his stage name Revbwoy

Fans, families, and creatives gathered to witness an unforgettable experience that celebrated not only Revbwoy’s journey but also the power of African culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stage was set with passion, and the crowd was treated to breathtaking performances.

Revbwoy, with his signature “Reving Sounds”, carried the audience through emotional highs and soulful moments. He was joined by legendary Ugandan artist Eddy Yawe, lyrical powerhouse Fefe Busi, and other rising talents who brought their own flavors to the festival. Together, they created a night of rhythm that Kampala will not soon forget.

In his heartfelt speech, Revbwoy shared the vision behind the movement:

Isaac Kalule, better known by his stage name Revbwoy

“Elevate with Revbwoy is for everyone, and it will make its way around the world. It’s just a small dream that’s coming to reality. We are elevating each other through music, art, culture, and fashion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The audience responded with roaring applause, inspired by the message of unity and growth.

The Elevate series has quickly become more than a show — it is a cultural movement. What began as a dream in Toronto in 2024 has now planted roots in Uganda, proving that art and music have no borders. With each edition, the festival grows in strength and vision.

Looking ahead, Revbwoy announced that the third edition of “Elevate with Revbwoy” will return to Toronto in 2026, promising even bigger stages, broader collaborations, and a deeper cultural exchange between Africa and the world.

For many who attended the Kampala edition, the night was more than entertainment — it was a reminder of what it means to stay connected, uplift one another, and carry the sound of home across borders.

Revbwoy’s journey is only beginning, but his mission is clear: to use music as a bridge between cultures and to inspire a generation to rise, dream, and elevate together.