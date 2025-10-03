Chameleone threatens law suit against Nobat over malicious murder claims

Jose Chameleone has issued a forceful audio message threatening legal action against events promoter Nobert Twizire of Nobat Events, following what he called defamatory statements made on a TikTok livestream.

Twizire had earlier on Thursday alleged that Chameleone was potentially implicated in the recent murder case involving fellow singer Alien Skin.

He suggested the veteran artist's plans to travel abroad to evade justice.

“I heard that Chameleone is planning to go back abroad for treatment of his pancreas” but perhaps it's because he is fleeing justice. He is trying to run away.”

Events promoter Nobert Twizire, better known as Nobat

Denial and Accusations of Malice

Chameleone vehemently denied any connection to the claims, accusing Twizire of spreading non-factual information driven by "hate."

Chameleone expressed anger over the promoter’s sustained campaign against him, noting that they had no professional relationship.

"I don't know why you have a problem with me because I have never worked with you," the singer stated.

He pointed out that Twizire had previously experienced issues with his siblings Pallaso and Weasel, which had nothing to do with him.

Chameleone asserted that Twizire’s constant public commentary about him was filled with malice and hate, adding that the fabrications were infuriating not only to him but also to his loyal fan base.

Jose Chameleone

Demand for Facts and Threat of Legal Action

Chameleone in his message demanded for accountability and an immediate halt to the allegations.

“All that you have said about, and slandered me needs to end here. Uganda is governed by laws. If you carry on I will push you to provide facts,” he said

