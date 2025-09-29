Juliana Kanyomozi selected for U.S. State Department leadership program

Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyomozi says she is taking part in the 2026 International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

“I feel privileged to join this amazing group of talented individuals for this year’s International Visitor Leadership Program. Getting to know everyone has been incredible. New friendships have formed,” the Nabikoowa hitmaker posted on X.

“Truly a life-changing opportunity. Listening to brilliant minds behind the American music industry and economy has been very educative, and it continues as the programme goes on. Thank you @USEmbassyUganda and the US Department of State for this opportunity.”

The IVLP is a professional exchange run by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

It gives current and emerging leaders a chance to experience US political, economic, social, and cultural life through tailored exchanges that match their fields and US public diplomacy goals.

Each year, up to 5,000 emerging professionals from around the world travel to the United States for programmes of up to three weeks.

The programme is by nomination from staff at US embassies.

The IVLP aims to build lasting links between global professionals and their American peers.

It also gives foreign opinion leaders first-hand insight into US society, culture, and politics.

