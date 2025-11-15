Bebe Cool talks 12-hour rule that has sustained his marriage

Gagamel Entertainment boss, Bebe Cool has opened up about a disciplined communication rule that he introduced in his home, which credits with sustaining his long-standing marriage with his wife Zuena Kirema.

Speaking to a London-based blog, the singer disclosed that the secret to his relationship survival is a strict '12-hour rule,' which forbids him and his wife from letting any disagreement or challenge go unresolved for half a day.

“My wife is my home. Ever since we met, we have been best friends,” Bebe Cool said, acknowledging that their union has faced its share of arguments, "like any married couple."

He says however, that their friendship is preserved because they talk through every issue instantly.

“We do not allow anything to go past 12 hours. We talk it out and it stays there. It is painful; it stings, but we have to sort it there.”

Bebe Cool explained that he implemented this system to ensure his wife never felt overshadowed or oppressed by his celebrity status. His fame, he worried, could otherwise discourage her from speaking her mind.

“I introduced the 12-hour rule because I felt like because of my stardom, I did not want my wife to feel oppressed by my status. I encouraged her to speak out,” he stated.

Initially, he confessed, the process was challenging. He recalled his wife used to internalise issues before dramatically announcing, “‘Moses, I need to talk to you after work...’ That would mess up my entire day and I did not like it.”

He added that the delayed confrontation would often cause him to feel defensive, sometimes over a 'wrong suspicion' on her part.

Now married for 23 years, the couple is finely tuned to each other's emotional signals.

Bebe Cool noted he has learnt to “read her” to preempt any looming tension.