Patrick Salvado hospitalised after Pancreatitis relapse

Comedian Patrick Salvado has reportedly been hospitalised following a flare-up of pancreatitis.

The entertainer shared an update on his social media, acknowledging the recurrence of the condition.

He wrote, "Not again... this pain is unbearable.. but I fully take the blame for letting it happen again. I should know better."

Salvado is reported to be admitted at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala

Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, an organ nestled behind the stomach that produces enzymes necessary for digestion and hormones like insulin.

When the pancreas becomes inflamed, these digestive enzymes begin to attack the organ itself, leading to intense upper abdominal pain.

Salvado’s admission points to the recurrent nature of the illness, particularly when lifestyle factors are involved.

The condition is typically managed through hospitalisation, where the goal is to rest the pancreas.

Treatment involves providing intravenous (IV) fluids to prevent dehydration, administering pain relief medication, and requiring the patient to fast.

In chronic cases, management also involves long-term dietary changes and sometimes pancreatic enzyme supplements.