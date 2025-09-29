Mr Henrie quits Galaxy FM

Radio presenter Mr Henrie has announced he is leaving Galaxy FM and Galaxy Television, the Kansanga-based media houses.

In a statement on his social media pages, he did not reveal his next move, saying only: “Time to focus on new ENERGY.”

“BYE BYE Galaxy FM/TV. Dear Bazzinyi & Bakonkonyi. After nearly eight unforgettable years at Galaxy FM and Galaxy TV, I officially announce my departure from the station that has been my home, my family, and the heartbeat of my career,” he posted on X.

“To the Bazzinyi and fans across the country and beyond, I am deeply grateful. You made me Uganda’s number one radio presenter, and together we created countless memories, laughter, and unforgettable moments on the shows we shared. Every cheer, every call, every interaction shaped me into who I am today.”

Mr Henrie

He added: “I sincerely thank the management of Galaxy FM & TV for believing in me—not only as a presenter but also by entrusting me with a management role as PR. Your support, mentorship, and confidence in my abilities have been instrumental in my growth. This has not been an easy decision. Galaxy has been my second home, but it’s time for me to chase new dreams and pursue new goals. I will always cherish the journey, the friendships, and the platform that gave me a voice.”

Mr Henrie said: “As I take this next step, I carry forward the love, lessons, and experiences from this incredible chapter. Galaxy will always be part of my story, and I remain forever thankful. With God as my guide, time to focus on new ENERGY. With love and gratitude. Arinaitwe Henry. Mr Henrie.”

Mr. Henrie

Who is Mr Henrie?

Mr Henrie attended Rukungiri Modern Primary School, Ntare School, Makobore High School, and Mbarara High School.

He started karaoke in early O-Level. His first radio job was at Mbale-based Step FM in 2012 during his S.6 vacation.

While in Mbale, he also worked as a corporate and bar emcee.

He studied at Livingstone International University in Mbale, where he read Business Administration.

He joined Galaxy FM in 2018 as a producer for a show hosted by Mariat Candace, Dikanio, and Mr Mosh.

When Jonathan Nalebo, now a pastor, left, Mr Henrie was picked to host his gossip show.