Police blames Brian White partner’s death on clinic negligence; proprietor arrested

Police in Kampala have arrested the owner of a health facility where a 25-year-old woman, who sustained serious fire injuries at the home of socialite Brian Kirumira aka Brian White, was initially treated.

Caroline Nalubwama, an associate of Mr Kirumira was allegedly held at the clinic for hours over unpaid bills, a delay authorities believe may have fatally contributed to her passing.

Joyce Irene Nambalirwa, the owner of Mabirizi Nursing Home, who is being held on allegations of negligence causing death.

The decision to arrest the proprietor comes as police dissect the final hours of Ms Nalubwama, who died upon reaching Kiruddu Hospital on October 28th.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, confirmed the arrest on Monday, stating that the health facility was negligent in holding onto a patient who had already been referred to another hospital that could offer better care.

“The victim was first rushed to Mabirizi Nursing Home where she received treatment and upon realising that they could not handle the case, they referred her to Kiruddu Hospital,” he said.

“However, the care takers did not have money to pay the bills. The people who manage this facility decided to hold the patient until payments could be made. This included confiscating a laptop belonging to one of the caretakers of the victim.”

“We believe this hold up of so many hours could have played a part in the death of the victim.”

Revised Timeline of the Incident

Meanwhile, the police have made a correction in the initial sequence of events.

While preliminary reports suggested the fire incident at the home of the socialite occurred on October 24th, police have now established that the gas explosion actually happened on October 22nd.

The matter was only officially reported to the police five days later, on October 27th, a long delay that the police are looking into.

Four Suspects in Custody

In total, police have confirmed that four suspects are now in custody as the probe continues.

Aside from the proprietor, Ms Nambalirwa, police are holding three other individuals connected to the initial incident at the socialite’s residence.

These suspects are named as Nalunga Daisy and Abaho Daphine, both of whom are suspected to be maids, and Nakato Naava, who is suspected to be Brian White’s wife.

Meanwhile, the socialite himself, Brian Kirumira, remains a person of interest in the case.

He is currently still receiving medical treatment at a hospital along Entebbe Road, where he is being held under police guard.