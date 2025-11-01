Swangz Avenue sues MC Cats, Dubai promoter for Shs 1.09billion 

Ugandan entertainment powerhouse Swangz Avenue has delivered a legal ultimatum to Dubai-based promoter Zack Maya and popular Ugandan media personality McKats, for alleged infringement on its Roast and Rhyme brand.

The record label is is seeking a colossal UGX 1 Billion in damages, alongside an additional UGX 90 Million to cover legal costs

The legal action stems from the alleged unauthorised appropriation of the "Roast and Rhyme" trademark, theme, and graphic identity.

According to reports, Vibes Promotions, the entity fronted by Maya, marketed its upcoming November "Winter Festival" using the established aesthetic and slogan belonging exclusively to Swangz Avenue’s signature event.

The "Winter Festival" promo

This blatant use of their copyrighted material, including the distinct logo incensed the owners.

The promotional material, circulated under the Kats Promotions banner, featured several high-profile entertainers, including McKats himself, Top Boy MC, and Morgan MC, suggesting a coordinated deployment of the disputed brand elements.

Before pursuing further litigation, Swangz Avenue have given Vibes Promotions and the associated parties a strict seven-day deadline to comply with a list of non-negotiable demands:

Immediate Cessation: Instantly halt all use of the “Roast and Rhyme” moniker, slogan, or any deceivingly similar mark across all events and promotions.

Total Erasure: Remove and permanently delete every single piece of promotional collateral—physical posters, online listings, social media posts—that features the infringing name or artwork.

Formal Acknowledgement: Submit written confirmation to the label’s offices within the stipulated period, verifying full compliance with the above points.