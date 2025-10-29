In pictures: Salvador's 15-year milestone at Africa Laughs

Last Saturday, Kingdom Kampala parking lot was transformed into an arena of roaring laughter and cultural celebration.

The occasion was the 7th edition of Africa Laughs, a continental comedy and music showcase that also served as a spectacular 15-year milestone celebration for Uganda's comedy king, Patrick "Salvador" Idringi.

7th edition of Africa Laughs

The evening was a non-stop rollercoaster of humor and music. The crowd's energy never dipped, thanks to the witty moderation of host Okello Okello and powerful musical interludes from the singing trio Warafiki and the legendary songstress, Juliana Kanyomozi.

The celebrant himself, Salvador, owned the stage with a set that was both observational and deeply personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings to stardom, he famously joked about his lived experience, declaring to an audience in uproar: “They used to laugh at me saying I was ugly, but now they are laughing with me coz I have money.”

7th edition of Africa Laughs

The local lineup was equally strong, featuring the sharp satire of MC Kash, Anne Kansiime’s hilarious and relatable tales of dating and domestic life, and the endless, energetic banter of the comedy duo Madrat and Chiko.

Adding continental firepower, the show welcomed top international acts. South Sudan’s Akau Jambo connected deeply with the audience through his relatable cross-border experiences, joking about life as a refugee.

Madrat and Chiko at 7th edition of Africa Laughs

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe’s Q Dube captivated with his impeccable timing and signature storytelling flair. Capping off the night were the veteran talents of South Africa’s Celeste Ntuli and Mpho Popps, who ensured the high-energy laughter continued late into the night.

The success of Africa Laughs Season 7 confirms Uganda Waragi’s continued commitment to celebrating the moments of joy, connection, and authentic storytelling that define Ugandan and African culture.

The electric atmosphere was anchored by the show’s long-standing partner, Uganda Waragi.

Wafagio perform at 7th edition of Africa Laughs

As the brand celebrates its own 60th anniversary, it showcased the "true spirit of Uganda" with a catchy cocktail experience that kept revelers refreshed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the partnership, Uganda Waragi Brand Manager Hillary Baguma highlighted the deeper connection:

7th edition of Africa Laughs