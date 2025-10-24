Miss Universe South Africa’s Ugandan heritage sparks controversy

A section of South Africans took to social media to protest the announcement of Melissa Nayimuli (29) as the 2025 Miss Universe South Africa.

Those against her win argue that, since Nayimuli's father is Ugandan, she is not a South African, despite her mother being South African and from the Xhosa ethnic group.

Judging by Nayimuli's name, her father is from Eastern Uganda.

This is not the first time South Africans have protested a foreigner winning a beauty pageant.

In 2024, Chidimma Adetshina faced a wave of hostility in South Africa and had to quit the Miss South Africa contest after becoming the target of xenophobic online attacks.

She later accepted an invitation to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria, where she won.

Questions had arisen about her eligibility to participate in South Africa’s contest after reports emerged that she was born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother with Mozambican roots.

Meanwhile, Melissa Nayimuli, a film producer and director, is set to represent South Africa in Thailand.

