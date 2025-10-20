Spice Diana hits back at claims her attack story was a publicity stunt

Ugandan singer Spice Diana has dismissed claims that she faked her recent attack, saying those spreading the rumours are driven by hate.

The Siri Regular hitmaker said she was attacked last week by a man on a boda boda while driving home to Makindye after attending an event.

According to her, the assailant hurled stones and pavers at her Range Rover along Munyonyo Road, shattering the rear and side windows.

Sharing a video of the damaged car on social media, Spice expressed shock at the incident and said she was lucky to have escaped unharmed.

However, critics online have accused her of orchestrating the incident as a publicity stunt, a claim she finds offensive.

Reacting to the allegations, Spice said such comments are nothing more than “hate” from fans of rival artists.

“I’ve seen some hate comments about my incident. People think everything is a stunt until something worse happens. Mukama abasasire abalina endowooza eyo,” she said.

Spice added that she was unfazed by the criticism and remains grateful for her safety.

The singer’s fans have since taken to social media to show support, condemning the attack and urging her to stay strong.