Juliet Zawedde in splashy bridal shower ahead of Friday’s wedding

US-based Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur Juliet Zawedde was yesterday thrown a lavish bridal shower, marking the final countdown to her wedding to her fiancée, renowned Tanzanian singer Bushoke.

The exclusive event, held in the United States, was a display of glamour, setting an opulent tone for the upcoming nuptials.

Zawedde opted for a breathtaking, floor-length white satin gown for the occasion.

The dress boasted an asymmetrical neckline and a daring high thigh-slit, both of which were heavily adorned with cascading silver and crystal embellishments.

Juliet Zawedde bridal shower

ADVERTISEMENT

The Road to the Altar

The forthcoming wedding is the culmination of months of highly publicised romance between the Ugandan socialite and the Tanzanian bongo flava star.

The relationship gained media attention earlier this year, eventually leading to their engagement in August.

Bushoke, whose real name is Dennis Mjema, made the relationship official with a glitzy engagement party in Kampala on 4th August 2025, ending months of speculation.

At the time, Zawedde shared her excitement on social media, noting that she chose Bushoke because they “complete each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple’s journey has been closely followed by fans across East Africa and the diaspora.

Juliet Zawedde was proposed to by Tanzanian music legend Bushoke.

High-Profile US Wedding

The wedding is slated to be a high-profile affair taking place this Friday, October 17th, 2025. The couple is set to exchange vows in Massachusetts, United States, at the Spinelli's Function Facility, 10 Newbury St, Peabody.

With a reported guest list exceeding 200 people, the event promises to draw in a vibrant mix of family, friends, and personalities from the entertainment and business sectors across both Uganda and Tanzania, ensuring a truly memorable international celebration.