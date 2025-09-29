Miss Uganda Trivia Muhoza talks ideal man qualities 

Miss Uganda, Trivia Elle Muhoza, has opened up about her life, her ambitions, and the qualities she seeks in a partner.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Bukomansimbi and was born in Rubaga hospital, disclosed that her primary motivation for entering the pageant was deeply personal.

She explained, in a New Vision interview, that she wanted to push herself for her mother, noting that she was a "shy girl and quiet" growing up.

Muhoza attributes her success and confidence to her family, noting that she was shocked to win, and credits her humility and strong faith.

When asked about her current romantic status, she confirmed, “At the moment, I am not [in a relationship].

She went on to outline the key trait required for anyone hoping to court her: her ideal man must be "God-fearing and respectful."

The Power of a Single Mother

Muhoza's project and advocacy work are rooted in her own upbringing, where she witnessed first-hand the dedication and struggles of her mother.

Her project focuses on empowering single mothers, particularly those who have experienced gender-based violence.

She revealed that her father was absent from the age of seven, leaving her mother, a businesswoman in procurement, to raise Muhoza and her two sisters single-handedly.

“My mother raised the three of us singlehandedly and I saw her struggles,” she recounted. This experience underpins her belief that "women can raise a community and so, they should be empowered emotionally, financially and in any way possible."

She advocates for greater awareness that domestic violence extends beyond physical abuse, noting it can also be financial or sexual. Unsurprisingly, Muhoza cites her mother as her ultimate role model.

Ambition and the Miss World Dream

Muhoza entered the competition to grow her own confidence, having spent years as an introvert "always in the background."

Her goal is to champion women and children, empowering them to realise their full potential. Looking ahead to the global stage, Muhoza expressed confidence about bringing home the Miss World crown.

She plans to draw inspiration from former Ugandan queens, including Quiin Abenakyo, Hannah Karema, and Natasha Nyonyozi, stating, “With God on my side, I will win the crown. I would like to learn from them and emulate them at the Miss World pageant.”