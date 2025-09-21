Who is Miss Uganda 2025, Elle Trivia Muhoza?

The Miss Uganda beauty pageant has crowned Elle Trivia Muhoza as the reigning Miss Uganda 2025/26.

She takes the reign from Natasha Nyonyozi, Miss Uganda 2024/25.

The glamorous event, held at Kampala Sheraton and ending in the early hours of Sunday morning, was marked by dazzling presentations and music performances led by singer Grace Nakimera.

It was a celebration of beauty, intelligence, and ambition. Faith Kirabo emerged as the 1st Runner-Up, while Agatha Drakes Keine was named the 2nd Runner-Up.

Internet sensation Aminah Nalubega, popularly known as Errands Runner, was voted “Miss Popularity” and finished among the top seven finalists.

Other notable winners included Gillians Plot (Miss Congeniality), Patricia Nairuba (Top Model), Agatha Drake Kaine (Miss Photogenic), Bathsheba (Miss Personality), Rebecca Akampulira (Miss Talent), Faith Kirabo (Miss Beach Beauty), and Elizabeth Nelima (President of Class 2025/26).

Muhoza with Faith Kirabo the 1st Runner-Up, and Agatha Drakes Keine the 2nd Runner-Up.

Early life and education

Elle Trivia Muhoza is a 22 year old entrepreneur and philanthropist.

She hails from Butanga Village, Butenga Parish in Bukomansimbi district.

Muhoza graduated from the Uganda Aviation Academy with top honours and received meritorious recognition from the International Air Transport Association.

In 2024, she was recognised as the best student of her class.

Career and entrepreneurship Beyond pageantry, Muhoza is a budding entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Elle Lip Care, a beauty brand that has begun to attract attention.

Her commitment to entrepreneurship is matched by her passion for giving back through her initiative, EMU (Empowering Mothers in Uganda).

This project supports young girls and women in vulnerable communities by promoting education and women’s rights.

Personal life and inspiration

Muhoza’s journey to the crown has been shaped by resilience. She has overcome challenges that fuelled her determination to succeed.

Away from the spotlight, she enjoys fashion, swimming, reading novels, and listening to podcasts.

She considers her mother her greatest role model and has drawn inspiration from her strength.

Through her projects, Muhoza has positively impacted teenage and single mothers, many of whom are survivors of gender-based violence.