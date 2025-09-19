Miss Uganda 2025: TikToker ‘Errands Runner’ takes lead as voting closes 

Ugandan TikToker and disruptive entrepreneur Aminah Nalubega is taking a commanding lead in the Miss Uganda 2025 contest.

With voting closing Friday evening, Aminah, who is better known on social media as ‘Errands Runner,’ was leading he closest contender, Elle Trivia Muhoza, with over 8000 votes

Aminah had amassed over 113,000 votes by Friday morning, while Muhoza trailed with 104,000 votes, and Gillian Ampiare in a distant third place with 21000 votes

26 contestants are in the race for this year’s crown.

The Miss Uganda 2025 Grand Finale is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, September 20th, at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

Aminah Nalubega aka Errands Runner

Who is Errands Runner

Aminah, through her social media account Errands Runner, has built a huge social media following of over 320,000 on TikTok alone, inspiring many with her story of resilience and hard work.

Emerging from a humble background in rural Masaka, she dropped out of school to seek employment in the city.

She worked primarily in the hotel business in Kampala and in Eastern Uganda before launching into social media influencing.

A devout Muslim, she has branded herself as a fearless, broke village girl, notorious for visiting high-end hotels and restaurants to have a feel of a luxury experience.

Through various connections, she also opened her own perfume store business in downtown Kampala.

Miss Uganda contestants

Speaking about joining Miss Uganda, Amina said;

One of my dreams has been to become a model, but I never got a chance to model anywhere.

That is why I decided to change the network of people around me and added those who can lead me to my dreams. These are the people who gave me support to join Miss Uganda.

It felt at first like this was not something for me, and it was a bit scary, but these people encouraged me to pick the forms and register.

I joined this competition as a hijabi; even in the photo I submitted, I wasn't in a fancy dress, but in my full Islamic attire. I thought they would reject me. And when I received feedback from them, I was shocked.