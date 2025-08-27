Meet Miss Uganda 2025 finalists

Pulse logo
27 August 2025 at 19:08
The Miss Uganda 2025 finalists have been unveiled, showcasing a remarkable blend of beauty, brains, and passion for change.
This year, 26 young women from across Uganda are vying for the prestigious title, each with a project aimed at sparking social change in their communities.

From addressing child trauma to promoting menstrual hygiene, the contestants are proving that Miss Uganda is not just a beauty pageant; it is a platform for making a real difference.

Each finalist carries with her a vision that highlights her dedication to a cause. Here are some of the inspiring women and their projects:

  • Zainab Ssentongo (23, Wakiso): A traveler, swimmer, and model, Zainab draws inspiration from Catrena Grey. She represents Wakiso district, bringing charisma and confidence to the stage.

  • Nabulo Stephanie Gloria (22, Bududa): Passionate about modelling, dancing, and acting, Stephanie is championing Quality Education for the Girl Child, inspired by Brenda Nanyonjo.

  • Abasa Shaluwah Nabatanzi (20, Kayunga Bugerere): Abasa's focus is on supporting single mothers and newborns, with a vibrant love for dance and song.

  • Bathsheba Gift Namugga (20, Masaka): Bathsheba, inspired by her mother, is raising awareness on mental health improvement in homes, communities, and schools.

  • Ayikoru Cynthia (23, Arua): A book lover and documentary fan, Cynthia is raising child trauma awareness, inspired by Rebecca Kadaga.

  • Noella Komujuni Ayebare (21, Mbarara): Inspired by Malala Yousafzai, Noella is advocating for inclusivity through her "Ability First" project for persons with disabilities.

  • Ratifah Sekyema (20, Buikwe): Stylish and outspoken, Ratifah is behind the "Pad Up a Girl" initiative, which focuses on menstrual education and dignity for girls.

  • Nyiramugisha Ritah Bakunzi (22, Nakaseke): Passionate about travel and family, Ritah is advocating for affordable vocational education to foster financial independence.

  • Agatha Drakes Keine (24, Sembabule): Agatha, inspired by Angela Davis, is using creative methods to push for PCOS and reproductive health education.

  • Joan Kankunda (24, Mbarara): A dancer and writer, Joan is fighting for the environment through plastic waste management.

  • Alobo Janet Patricia (24, Zombo): Janet is spearheading the "Pad a Girl" campaign, focusing on menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, and mental wellness.

  • Akot Gillians Tracy (22, Kole): Inspired by the late Cecilia Ogwal, Akot is promoting girls' education through menstrual hygiene campaigns.

  • Akampulira Rebecca (21, Rukungiri): With Oprah as her role model, Rebecca is addressing HIV stigma.

  • Nelima Elizabeth Jemimah (24, Mpigi): Her project, "Raising Kings," encourages the empowerment of boys to uplift girls. Ingrid Asasira (Wakiso): Passionate about poetry, Ingrid is driving awareness on fistula in maternal health.

  • Jamirah Namubiru (21, Masaka): Inspired by Halima Aden, Jamirah is focusing on fighting malnutrition.

  • Naigaga Miriam Norah (26, Namutumba): An entrepreneur, Miriam is exploring skilling and agriculture for youth empowerment.

  • Nalubega Aminah (24, Masaka): Digital-savvy Aminah is advocating for responsible social media use through her "Digital Confidence" project.

  • Kirabo Faith (24, Kabarole): Faith is focused on the empowerment of abandoned and orphaned teenagers.

  • Muhoza Trivia Elle (22, Bukomasimbi): Trivia is empowering single mothers, particularly survivors of domestic violence.

  • Yvonne Nabukeera (23, Jinja): Yvonne’s mission is cancer awareness.

  • Gillian Ampaire (22, Kiruhura): Her "Hope for the Slums" initiative aims to uplift youth in slum communities.

  • Bahati Patricia (22, Kyankwazi): Patricia is advocating for mental wellness. Miriam Jael Zalwango (21, Masaka): Inspired by Nabagereka wa Buganda, Miriam is promoting talent development and cultural pride.

  • Akao Grace (24, Aleptong): Grace is focused on hydrocephalus awareness and early intervention.

  • Patricia Nairuba (24, Jinja): Passionate about tech, Patricia is working to bridge the gender gap in technology.

Voting is underway. You can vote and find their pictures here.

