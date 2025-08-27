Meet Miss Uganda 2025 finalists

Zainab Ssentongo (23, Wakiso): A traveler, swimmer, and model, Zainab draws inspiration from Catrena Grey. She represents Wakiso district, bringing charisma and confidence to the stage.

Nabulo Stephanie Gloria (22, Bududa): Passionate about modelling, dancing, and acting, Stephanie is championing Quality Education for the Girl Child, inspired by Brenda Nanyonjo.

Abasa Shaluwah Nabatanzi (20, Kayunga Bugerere): Abasa's focus is on supporting single mothers and newborns, with a vibrant love for dance and song.

Bathsheba Gift Namugga (20, Masaka): Bathsheba, inspired by her mother, is raising awareness on mental health improvement in homes, communities, and schools.

Ayikoru Cynthia (23, Arua): A book lover and documentary fan, Cynthia is raising child trauma awareness, inspired by Rebecca Kadaga.

Noella Komujuni Ayebare (21, Mbarara): Inspired by Malala Yousafzai, Noella is advocating for inclusivity through her "Ability First" project for persons with disabilities.

Ratifah Sekyema (20, Buikwe): Stylish and outspoken, Ratifah is behind the "Pad Up a Girl" initiative, which focuses on menstrual education and dignity for girls.

Nyiramugisha Ritah Bakunzi (22, Nakaseke): Passionate about travel and family, Ritah is advocating for affordable vocational education to foster financial independence.

Agatha Drakes Keine (24, Sembabule): Agatha, inspired by Angela Davis, is using creative methods to push for PCOS and reproductive health education.

Joan Kankunda (24, Mbarara): A dancer and writer, Joan is fighting for the environment through plastic waste management.

Alobo Janet Patricia (24, Zombo): Janet is spearheading the "Pad a Girl" campaign, focusing on menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, and mental wellness.

Akot Gillians Tracy (22, Kole): Inspired by the late Cecilia Ogwal, Akot is promoting girls' education through menstrual hygiene campaigns.

Akampulira Rebecca (21, Rukungiri): With Oprah as her role model, Rebecca is addressing HIV stigma.

Nelima Elizabeth Jemimah (24, Mpigi): Her project, "Raising Kings," encourages the empowerment of boys to uplift girls. Ingrid Asasira (Wakiso): Passionate about poetry, Ingrid is driving awareness on fistula in maternal health.

Jamirah Namubiru (21, Masaka): Inspired by Halima Aden, Jamirah is focusing on fighting malnutrition.

Naigaga Miriam Norah (26, Namutumba): An entrepreneur, Miriam is exploring skilling and agriculture for youth empowerment.

Nalubega Aminah (24, Masaka): Digital-savvy Aminah is advocating for responsible social media use through her "Digital Confidence" project.

Kirabo Faith (24, Kabarole): Faith is focused on the empowerment of abandoned and orphaned teenagers.

Muhoza Trivia Elle (22, Bukomasimbi): Trivia is empowering single mothers, particularly survivors of domestic violence.

Yvonne Nabukeera (23, Jinja): Yvonne’s mission is cancer awareness.

Gillian Ampaire (22, Kiruhura): Her "Hope for the Slums" initiative aims to uplift youth in slum communities.

Bahati Patricia (22, Kyankwazi): Patricia is advocating for mental wellness. Miriam Jael Zalwango (21, Masaka): Inspired by Nabagereka wa Buganda, Miriam is promoting talent development and cultural pride.

Akao Grace (24, Aleptong): Grace is focused on hydrocephalus awareness and early intervention.