Trivia Muhoza vows to bring Miss World crown home

Newly crowned Miss Uganda 2025/26, Trivia Muhoza, has pledged to give her best at the upcoming Miss World competition and bring the crown home.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, Muhoza said she would use all her strength to represent Uganda with dignity and bring home the first ever Miss World crown.

“For the Miss World quest, I will put God ahead of me in everything I do and I will do my very best to bring that crown home. I ask you to watch me and follow me. I know that I will use everything in my power to bring that crown home,” she said

Miss Uganda 2025, Elle Trivia Muhoza

A journey shaped by early setbacks

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhoza grew up in Kampala and went to Namirembe Infants Primary School, Namirembe Parents School, and Nakasero Primary School.

She later studied at Seroma High School and Kisubi High School for secondary education.

While at Seroma, she contested for Miss High School but finished as first runner-up.

She also tried modelling, which she said did not go well. These setbacks, she said, did not discourage her. Instead, they motivated her to enter the Miss Uganda pageant.

Elle Trivia Muhoza

ADVERTISEMENT

Victory at Sheraton and plans ahead

Muhoza was crowned Miss Uganda during a grand ceremony held last weekend at Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

She took the crown from outgoing queen Natasha Nyonyozi. Faith Kirabo was named 1st Runner-Up and Agatha Drakes Keine took the 2nd Runner-Up position. Muhoza said all the contestants were strong, but she believed the judges saw something different in her.

Miss Uganda 2025, Elle Trivia Muhoza

Her focus: women and children

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhoza said her Beauty with a Purpose project will focus on supporting women and children.

She believes these groups need more attention and has committed to championing their rights and welfare.

She said her passion for helping women and children will define her Miss World campaign and she hopes it will leave a strong impression on the global stage.

Miss Uganda 2025, Elle Trivia Muhoza

Uganda’s recent Miss World success stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhoza follows in the footsteps of several Ugandan queens who have performed well at Miss World.

Hannah Karema Tumukunde, Miss Uganda 2023/24, reached the Top 8 and won the Miss World Africa title.

Natasha Nyonyozi, her immediate predecessor, earned the Beauty with a Purpose Africa award at Miss World 2025.

Quiin Abenakyo remains the most successful Ugandan contestant, finishing in the global top 5 in 2018 and also winning the Miss World Africa crown.

Muhoza said she is inspired by these achievements and is determined to go even further.