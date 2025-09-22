Pulse logo
LIST: All the Miss Ugandas since 1967

22 September 2025 at 12:04
The Miss Uganda beauty pageant crowned Elle Trivia Muhoza as the reigning Miss Uganda 2025/26.
UPDATE: The Miss Uganda beauty pageant crowned Elle Trivia Muhoza as the reigning Miss Uganda 2025/26.

She takes the reins from Natasha Nyonyozi, Miss Uganda 2024/25.

Previously: Natasha Nyonyozi was announced as Miss Uganda 2024/25 on Saturday, August 3, at an event held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

She succeeded Hannah Karema Tumukunde, who was crowned Miss Uganda 2023/24 on March 18, 2023, at the UMA Multipurpose Hall.

The 23-year-old Natasha Nyonyozi was born and raised in Kyonyo, Kamuganguzi, near Katuna in the Kabale district.

Natasha studied at Coventry University in England, where she earned a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting and Finance. She is currently an entrepreneur and the founder of a beauty parlour, "Girl Hive," located at The Cube, Kisementi, Shop B20.

The Miss Uganda Grand Finale 2024 was a star-studded event, featuring notable guests such as Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, Miss World Tanzania Halima Ahmad Kopwe, and Lesego Chombo (Miss World Africa 2024 and Miss Botswana 2022).

The Miss Uganda pageant began in 1967, with the winner traditionally representing Uganda at the Miss World pageant. Despite this long history, only one Miss Uganda has reached the finals since its inception.

All the Former Miss Ugandas Since 1967:

  1. Elle Trivia Muhoza
  2. Natasha Nyonyozi - 2024
  3. Hannah Karema - 2023
  4. Elizabeth Bagaya - 2020/22
  5. Oliver Kakande - 2019
  6. Quiin Abenakyo - 2018
  7. Leah Kagasa - 2016
  8. Zahara Nakiyaga - 2015
  9. Leah Kalanguka - 2014
  10. Stellah Nantumbwe - 2013
  11. Phionah Bizzu - 2012
  12. Sylvia Namutebi - 2011
  13. Heyzme Nansubuga - 2010
  14. Maria Namiiro - 2009
  15. Doreen Mwima - 2008
  16. Monica Kasyate - 2007
  17. Juliet Akankwatsa - 2005
  18. Barbara Kimbugwe - 2004
  19. Aysha Nassanga - 2003
  20. Rehema Nakuya - 2002
  21. Victoria Nabunya - 2001
  22. Lillian Acom - 1997
  23. Shebah Kerere - 1996
  24. Grace Mungoma - 1994
  25. Linda Bazalaki - 1993
  26. Olga Nampiima - 1992
  27. Jessica Kyeyune - 1990
  28. Doreen Lamon-Opir - 1989
  29. Nazna Jamal Mohamed - 1988
  30. Helen Acheng - 1985
  31. Joy Lehai Kanyarutokye - 1968
  32. Rosemary Salmon - 1967
