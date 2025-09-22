LIST: All the Miss Ugandas since 1967

UPDATE: The Miss Uganda beauty pageant crowned Elle Trivia Muhoza as the reigning Miss Uganda 2025/26.

She takes the reins from Natasha Nyonyozi, Miss Uganda 2024/25.

Previously: Natasha Nyonyozi was announced as Miss Uganda 2024/25 on Saturday, August 3, at an event held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

She succeeded Hannah Karema Tumukunde, who was crowned Miss Uganda 2023/24 on March 18, 2023, at the UMA Multipurpose Hall.

The 23-year-old Natasha Nyonyozi was born and raised in Kyonyo, Kamuganguzi, near Katuna in the Kabale district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natasha studied at Coventry University in England, where she earned a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting and Finance. She is currently an entrepreneur and the founder of a beauty parlour, "Girl Hive," located at The Cube, Kisementi, Shop B20.

The Miss Uganda Grand Finale 2024 was a star-studded event, featuring notable guests such as Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, Miss World Tanzania Halima Ahmad Kopwe, and Lesego Chombo (Miss World Africa 2024 and Miss Botswana 2022).

The Miss Uganda pageant began in 1967, with the winner traditionally representing Uganda at the Miss World pageant. Despite this long history, only one Miss Uganda has reached the finals since its inception.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the Former Miss Ugandas Since 1967: