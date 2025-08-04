Bushoke proposes to Uganda’s Juliet Zawedde

US-based Ugandan businesswoman Juliet Zawedde just found herself some new love.

The wealthy and compassionate 46-year-old on Sunday night accepted a marriage proposal from Tanzanian music legend Bushoke.

The singer popped the question in a beautifully decked, candle-lit romantic setting, with a sax playing in the background.

Zawedde recently returned from the US to celebrate her 46th birthday in her home country.

Bushoke was present at the star-studded mega fete thrown at Noni Vie on July 19th.

Their proposal last night brought to rest rumours which for long linked her to her close friend Jose Chameleone.

Their closeness and her care for him drove many fans to believe the two were romantically involved, while others pushed for them to make it official.

Zawedde previously dated Jonah Otim, a former Ugandan basketballer who played for Ndejje University, City Oilers, and the Silverbacks, the Uganda National basketball team.