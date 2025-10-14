Lynda Ddane sparks debate on weight fluctuation

Ugandan media personality and deejay, Lynda Ddane, is once again at the fore of social media trends, sparking a debate surrounding her rapid and visible weight fluctuations.

Recent images circulating online show Ddane having gained a considerable amount of weight, in a striking contrast to just months prior when she experienced a rapid loss.

The dramatic shift has fuelled scrutiny, triggering concerns and a wave of often-unpleasant speculation from the public.

Several social media users have expressed confusion and sought clarification on her well-being.

Comments ranged from the genuinely worried to the frankly cruel.

One user remarked on the drastic changes, querying: “How is she swelling up and shrinking like bread?” while another asserted she “seemed never in equilibrium!”

User Flavia summed up the fatigue, noting the situation was “a bit too much.”

However, supportive fans have also stepped up, with one writing, "When she lost weight, you were up in arms, now she is bigger and you are still mad, what exactly do you want?”

Lynda Ddane

Precedent of Personal Defence

Following her rapid weight loss late last year, the bubbly TV personality was flooded with queries about her health.

While many followers expressed support, some comments were unkind, alluding to purported terminal illnesses and poor lifestyle choices.

At the time, Ddane was forced to come out and voice her disappointment, posting: “I learnt that people can easily forget that others are human.”

Days later, she took an extreme step in response to the baseless rumours, taking an HIV self-test during a live TikTok session to publicly prove she was not suffering from a terminal illness.

Lynda Ddane

The Science Behind Rapid Weight Cycling

Lynda Ddane has not yet commented publicly on her recent weight gain, leaving the public to guess at the cause.

It is important to understand, however, that such pronounced weight fluctuation, often referred to as weight cycling or ‘yo-yo dieting,’ is a very real phenomenon that can be influenced by several factors beyond simple diet and exercise changes.

Many people experience short-term weight changes of up to two kilograms a day due to temporary factors such as diet, hydration, and bowel movements.

When the fluctuations become rapid and significant, there are often underlying physiological or emotional drivers at play.

One major cause is hormonal changes, which can lead to rapid weight gain or water retention, particularly for women or due to conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Furthermore, high levels of stress trigger the release of cortisol, a hormone that encourages the body to store fat, often leading to weight gain.

Conversely, stress can also suppress appetite. Poor or disrupted sleep is another known factor, as it interferes with the hunger-regulating hormones leptin and ghrelin.