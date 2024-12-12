Lynda Ddane has responded to comments she has received on her body, expressing disappointment with some of the negativity.

The bubbly TV personality, emcee and deejay has been flooded with queries from her fans about her recent dramatic weight loss.

Her recent lengthy break from her show on NTV added fuel to the speculation about her health.

Fans concerned

Most of the fans on social media expressed genuine support for her body change choices while others wished her well in case the weight loss was not deliberate.

Some other comments, however, were more unpleasant, alluding to possible terminal illnesses and purported bad lifestyle choices.

Ddane responds

Last night, Ddane shared her dismay over the negative commentary, which she deemed inhuman.

“I learnt that people can easily forget that others are human,” she posted.

Some of Lynda’s followers appealed to her to speak out clarifying about the body changes.

“People are just being curious. They have been seeing you all fine and something seems different. Do you really expect them just to stay quiet about it?” wrote one user.