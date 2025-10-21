Mudra D Viral clears air on rumours about Ava Peace, Winnie Wa Mummy

Dancehall artist Mudra D Viral has finally spoken about the ongoing rumours linking him to singers Ava Peace and Winnie Wa Mummy.

The Balo Balo hitmaker said he has no issues with Ava Peace despite their fallout after working together earlier in her career.

He explained that while they may not be close anymore, there is no bad blood between them.

“Even though we parted ways on bad terms, Ava Peace and I are not sworn enemies. She runs her business, and I run mine. We co-exist,” Mudra said.

He added that people have blown things out of proportion, insisting that both artists are simply focused on their separate paths.

Mudra also addressed rumours about Winnie Wa Mummy allegedly leaving King Saha’s music camp.

Contrary to the gossip, he said Winnie is still part of the camp and continues to work closely with Saha.

He dismissed talk that she was struggling emotionally or had quit music, saying the team remains united and creative.